Heavy rain, winds leave Mid-South roads flooded and homes damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain coupled with high wind caused flooding and even tornado warnings across the Mid-South this afternoon.

Downtown Memphis:

This storm caused some major flooding in parts of Shelby County... leaving drivers stranded on the road.

Drivers in downtown Memphis saw some flooding off I-55 onto Riverside Drive.

There were several cars stalled on both north and southbound lanes.

One car was getting towed off as we arrived, another car was blocking a lane. Action News 5′s crew counted a total of seven cars in this area that were stalled.

The area was not shutdown and drivers were being cautious as they were driving by.

Several cars were also stalled near the intersection off Jackson and Macon Road.

Action News 5 spoke with one driver that said he saw others getting by but didn’t have the same luck.

“It was about up to my tire here, I saw other cars going through and I guess mine wasn’t as as capable so maybe I should get a jeep next time,” Nicholas Dyson said.

Thankfully, some good Samaritans were we’re able to help him out, the driver beyond thankful.

No reports of injuries or deaths have been reported in relation to this round of storms.

West Memphis:

People staying at the Extend A Suites on Service Road near I-55 saw several inches of water fill their parking lot.

One person told us he even had to have his car towed out of the flood.

“Over here, it goes back and forth with the sirens sometimes. You duck and dodge because of tornadoes but this time... it was more serious,” Larry Johnson said.

Johnson and another resident, LaDarius Reed, were grabbing a bite to eat nearby when Wednesday’s storm rolled through.

“I was actually here when the rain started coming down and stuff. It was blowing pretty bad. I saw cars and trucks pulling over the side of the interstate. I guess they couldn’t see. I know I could barely see out the building. It was pretty hectic and everything,” Reed said.

Long after the storm had passed, we asked how they planned to get home.

“I think I’ll just have to pick my car up and walk through the rain. I’ll just take it slow right through here and jump on the interstate,” Reed said.

“Probably just leave the car and swim,” Johnson said.

Desoto County

DeSoto county was spared any serious damage, but, like most of the Mid-South, heavy rain, localized flash flooding and downed trees and power lines could be found throughout North Mississippi.

One home had a part of a tree fall on, and another was flooded by the intense downpour.

A portion of DeSoto County was under a tornado warning, pushing several people to the community shelter in Southaven.

Folks here say they learned their lesson from precious storms to seek shelter.

“Well not only today. I’ve been worried about not only us young people, middle aged people but our senior citizens. They don’t have anywhere to go and a lot of them are homebound and if they can get somebody to get them down here where it’s a safe place physically but mentally you know,” Carol Weakley said.

