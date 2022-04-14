Advertise with Us
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hazmat situation has traffic slowed to a crawl on I-55 in DeSoto.

Southaven Police say that one southbound lane of I-55 near Horn Lake Creek is currently blocked off after a guardrail was hit.

A tractor trailer reportedly ran off the road and is leaking diesel fuel, and Southaven Fire Department is on the scene working to contain the spill. A hazmat team has been called in to assist in containment.

Officers advice using caution and avoiding the area if possible.

