Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hazmat situation has traffic slowed to a crawl on I-55 in DeSoto.

Southaven Police say that one southbound lane of I-55 near Horn Lake Creek is currently blocked off after a guardrail was hit.

A tractor trailer reportedly ran off the road and is leaking diesel fuel, and Southaven Fire Department is on the scene working to contain the spill. A hazmat team has been called in to assist in containment.

Officers advice using caution and avoiding the area if possible.

