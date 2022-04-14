Flood warnings still in effect for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s storm left thousands without power throughout the Mid-South. The heavy rain may be gone but now flood warnings in some parts of the Mid-South remain in place.

Several counties in Mississippi and Tennessee remain under a flood warning as of Thursday morning. Right now there is no threat issued in Shelby County.

The National Weather Service says flood warnings are issued for Crockett, Dyer and Lauderdale counties in Tennessee. Those are in effect until further notice.

Over in Mississippi, Lafayette, Marshall, Tate, Tunica and Union counties are still under a flood warning scheduled to expire later Thursday afternoon.

The agency is also closely monitoring river levels in all of those areas and says a warning is usually issued for a smaller more specific area due to heavy rain or a levee failure.

People are encouraged to keep a few things in mind. That includes paying attention to road closures and other cautionary signs you may see on the roads.

NWS also recommends people to stay away from flooded areas. Standing water can hide many things, from sharp objections to chemicals and waste.

