Efforts underway to combat distracted driving crashes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - April is distracted driving awareness month.

According to AAA, Shelby County leads all Tennessee counties in distracted driver traffic crashes in each of the last 12 years.

Pam Shadel Fischer with the Governors Highway Safety Association joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what is being done to combat distracted driving.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

