Drier, cooler air returns to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tranquil, cooler weather has returned to the Mid-South following yesterday’s storms. High pressure will provide dry and seasonal conditions today and Friday. A reinforcing cold front will become stationary over the area this weekend, providing chances for showers. The front will move south and east of the area by early next week, providing us with even cooler temperatures.

NORMAL HIGH: 73

NORMAL LOW: 52

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a northeast breeze 5-10 mph and a high near 70.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature more clouds and high temperatures in the lower 70s. Saturday morning and afternoon may feature a few showers, but Easter Sunday will be dry for most of the day. Rain chances will increase late Sunday night into early Monday morning with a cold front.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will drop to the mid 60s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday. Isolated showers will be possible Monday morning. Tuesday will be partly cloudy. Another chance for isolated showers will arrive Wednesday with highs near 70.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

