Broadway Musical, ‘The Band’s Visit’ debuts at Orpheum Theatre

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The critically acclaimed Broadway musical The Band’s Visit debuted at The Orpheum Theatre this week.

From Broadway tunes to traditional Arab music, and American Jazz, the actors of the musical, “The Band’s Visit” say the music is the heart of the show.

”It’s just a beautiful story about the power of humanity, the way music connects people who might come from different places, and really just makes you feel just like any piece of good art helps you make a little bit more sense about your place in the world,” said Yoni Battat who plays Camal in the show.

The Band’s Visit is set in 1996, and is about an Egyptian orchestra expected to play a concert in Israel, that get lost along the way.

Through mistranslation they end up in a different city, and as a result, spend 24 hours in an unfamiliar town.

“It’s about connection, about humanity, about need the need for each other and how much we are all alike,” said actor Sasson Gabay.

Gabay plays Tawfiq, the band’s conductor.

He was originally cast in the film before it was adapted into a musical.

Since then, “The Band’s Visit” has won 10 Tony Awards as well as a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Battat doubles as both an actor and musician for the show playing the violin.

He says there’s something for everyone!

”There are songs that are very heartfelt, and there are songs that are very beautiful, and there are songs that are very nostalgic and there are songs that are very joyful as well,” Battat said.

Gabay says no matter your race, ethnicity or even your taste in music, “The Band’s Visit” is a musical that is relatable.

”Everybody can find themselves in this story and identify with it, and really, I’m proud of this,” Battat said.

The band’s visit plays at the Orpheum through Sunday, April 17.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.