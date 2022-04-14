Advertise with Us
Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy

Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant & family(Brittney Bryant)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - IT’S A BOY! Meet Action News 5′s newest team member, Austin Andrew!

Morning Meteorologist Brittney Bryant and her husband, Andy, announced Wednesday she’s given birth to her second child, a beautiful baby boy.

Bryant says 7 pound, 12 ounce Austin Andrew came into the world with sounds of tornado sirens and flash flood warnings alerts during Wednesday afternoon’s severe storms.

Both mom and baby are all sunshine and rainbows. Congratulations, Brittney and family!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

