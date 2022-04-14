Action News 5′s Meteorologist Brittney Bryant gives birth to baby boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - IT’S A BOY! Meet Action News 5′s newest team member, Austin Andrew!

Morning Meteorologist Brittney Bryant and her husband, Andy, announced Wednesday she’s given birth to her second child, a beautiful baby boy.

Bryant says 7 pound, 12 ounce Austin Andrew came into the world with sounds of tornado sirens and flash flood warnings alerts during Wednesday afternoon’s severe storms.

Both mom and baby are all sunshine and rainbows. Congratulations, Brittney and family!

Meet Austin Andrew, 7 lbs 12 oz of cute! He came into the world with the sounds of tornado warnings and flash flood warnings beeping on everyone’s phones 😂 It’s all sunshine and rainbows now that he’s here though! pic.twitter.com/9u2A5amADI — Brittney Bryant (@WX_BrittneyB) April 14, 2022

