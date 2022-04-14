AARP’S Fraud Watch Network issues warning about gift card scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Federal Trade Commission, people lost more than $233-million due to gift card related scams.

Kathy Stokes, AARP’s Director of Fraud Prevention Programs, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the red flags people need to look out for when it comes to gift card scams.

