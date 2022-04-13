Advertise with Us
Tigers add transfer Elija McCadden

Elija McCadden
Elija McCadden(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, Penny Hardaway’s work continues as he retools Memphis Tigers’ basketball roster. Tuesday’s math is an addition rather than subtraction.   

Elija McCadden is casting his lot to become a Tiger. He’s coming to Memphis as a graduate transfer from Georgia Southern.

The athletic 6′4″ guard earned Sun Belt Conference 6th Man of the Year honors. He led Georgia Southen in scoring and assists and was third on the team in rebounds coming off the bench.

McCadden joined Georgia Southern’s 1,000-point scoring club this year.

He brings much-needed experience to a Tigers backcourt, with 70 starts in 115 games averaging 27 minutes per contest.

