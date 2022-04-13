Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee Supreme Court vacates injunction for redistricting plan for State Senatorial Districts


Tennessee Supreme Court halts evictions
Tennessee Supreme Court halts evictions(WMC)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Supreme Court vacated an injunction that was preventing redistricting that per the democratic party heavily favored the GOP.

The injunction was initially granted by a three-judge panel on April 6, 2022. It prevented the redistricting plan that was enacted by the Tennessee General Assembly for state senatorial districts.

Tennessee state Senate Democrats objected to the redistricting and filed an injunction request to stop it, which was initially granted. On April 7, the GOP filed an application for the Court of Appeals to review the injunction. The Tennessee Supreme Court ultimately granted the party’s appeal Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Tennessee Supreme Court, upon review, the Supreme Court determined that the panel was wrong in granting the injunction because it did not “adequately consider the harm the injunction will have on the election officials who are detrimentally impacted by the extension and also failed to adequately consider the public interest in ensuring orderly elections and avoiding voter confusion.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch through 9 PM
Tornado watch for parts of the Mid-South until 9 p.m.
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
“Bitterly disappointed”: Suspect in Young Dolph’s murder sentenced in prior federal violation
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather
Mikhael Thompson charged in 13-year-old's murder
Police: Suspect admits to gang-related shooting killing 13-year-old girl
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty

Latest News

MLGW examines storm response ahead of expected severe weather
MLGW holds outage improvement meeting to address days-long outage during February ice storm
Flash flooding from Wednesday storm
Flood warnings still in effect for parts of the Mid-South
wmc
Thursday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 14, 2022
Heavy rain, winds leave Mid-South roads flooded and homes damaged
Heavy rain, winds leave Mid-South roads flooded and homes damaged
Flash flooding in West Memphis
Flash flooding in West Memphis