Tennessee Senate approves “3G” bill

Legislation could change control of Germantown Elementary, Middle, High School
Legislation could change control of Germantown Elementary, Middle, High School
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Senate has passed it’s version of the “3G” school bill.

SB 2315 could move Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle, and Germantown High School from Memphis-Shelby County Schools to the Germantown Municipal School District.

The revised bill passed 22 to 8.

It is not clear when the House will consider the new amendments.

