Tennessee Senate approves “3G” bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Senate has passed it’s version of the “3G” school bill.

SB 2315 could move Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle, and Germantown High School from Memphis-Shelby County Schools to the Germantown Municipal School District.

The revised bill passed 22 to 8.

It is not clear when the House will consider the new amendments.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.