Storm Reports: Severe weather damage, power outages in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
Reports of storm damages and power outages due to severe weather are coming throughout the Mid-South.
MLGW reports that currently 4,809 customers are currently being affected by power outages as of 4:30 p.m. This number is expected to increase throughout the afternoon and evening from strong winds affecting powerlines and poles.
A possible funnel cloud has been spotted above West Memphis.
Tornado warnings for Shelby County expired at 4:15 p.m., but the Mid-South is still under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday tonight.
