Storm Reports: Severe weather damage, power outages in the Mid-South

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day.

Reports of storm damages and power outages due to severe weather are coming throughout the Mid-South.

MLGW reports that currently 4,809 customers are currently being affected by power outages as of 4:30 p.m. This number is expected to increase throughout the afternoon and evening from strong winds affecting powerlines and poles.

A possible funnel cloud has been spotted above West Memphis.

Tornado warnings for Shelby County expired at 4:15 p.m., but the Mid-South is still under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday tonight.

You can send your weather/damage pics and videos to Action News 5 here.

