Shelby County District Attorney’s Office implements new witness relocation program

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)(Hawaii News Now)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced the implementation of a witness relocation and assistance program Tuesday.

The program, 901WRAP, is the first of its kind in Tennessee, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

The DA’s ys office says 901WRAP will help witnesses find a safe place to stay so they can testify against violent offenders without fear of retaliation or threats.

The program received a $10,000 start-up donation from Pastor Dr. Bill Adkins and a $150,000 contribution from the Shelby County Commission.

Additional donations can be made at the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

