Redbirds get win at Charlotte

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds open their first road series of the Triple-A season at Charlotte with a 9-2 victory.

The Cards’ top pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore gets six strikeouts in the win.

Cory Spangenberg had a 3-run homer.

Same teams Thursday night in Charlotte.

