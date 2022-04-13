Redbirds get win at Charlotte
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds open their first road series of the Triple-A season at Charlotte with a 9-2 victory.
The Cards’ top pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore gets six strikeouts in the win.
Cory Spangenberg had a 3-run homer.
Same teams Thursday night in Charlotte.
