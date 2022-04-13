Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Redbirds get win at Charlotte

Memphis Redbirds
Memphis Redbirds
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds open their first road series of the Triple-A season at Charlotte with a 9-2 victory.

The Cards’ top pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore gets six strikeouts in the win.

Cory Spangenberg had a 3-run homer.

Same teams Thursday night in Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - Memphis
US files complaint against Methodist in unlawful kickback case involving Memphis clinic
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
“Bitterly disappointed”: Suspect in Young Dolph’s murder sentenced in prior federal violation
2 juveniles accused of stealing MPD chief’s gun in vehicle burglary arrested
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather

Latest News

Grizzlies will play Timberwolves in first round of NBA Playoffs
Elija McCadden
Tigers add transfer Elija McCadden
Pujols hits homer for Cardinals, his first in 11 years
John Konchar high-fives a teammate.
Grizzlies’ Konchar gets first triple-double