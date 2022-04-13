Pujols hits homer for Cardinals, his first in 11 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the big leagues, the St. Louis Cardinals hosted the Kansas City Royals.

National League Player of the Week Nolan Arenado continued his hot hitting with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning. But the fans came to see Albert Pujols, the most famous former Redbird of them all.

Pujols hit his first home run as a Cardinal since 2011.

It’s the 680th of his illustrious career -- 3-1 Cards. St. Louis goes on to win it.

The final score hitting 6-5.

They meet again Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. with Adam Wainwright on the mound for the Cards.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.