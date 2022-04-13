Advertise with Us
Police: Suspect admits to gang-related shooting killing 13-year-old girl

Mikhael Thompson charged in 13-year-old's murder(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old suspect is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge following the gang-related shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

According to an affidavit, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on East Point Cove on Friday, April 1 around 1:45 p.m. where officers found a teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She died on the scene.

There were also three other victims inside the residence at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, police say they received video from the area showing several males running away from the apartment armed with guns immediately after the shots were fired.

Mikhael Thompson was developed as a suspect and located with several firearms -- one of which was discovered stolen on March 8, according to police. While in custody, Thompson allegedly told officers the murder weapon was one of the weapons that were recovered during his arrest. He also told police he is a member of the DBG Grape Street Gang and the murder was gang-related, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Thompson is also charged with three counts of aggravated assault and theft of property.

