Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.(Nestle via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nestle Toll House is stuffing its cookie dough.

The iconic brand has been baking up some tasty new creations with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

You’ll have two flavors to choose from – chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - Memphis
US files complaint against Methodist in unlawful kickback case involving Memphis clinic
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
“Bitterly disappointed”: Suspect in Young Dolph’s murder sentenced in prior federal violation
2 juveniles accused of stealing MPD chief’s gun in vehicle burglary arrested
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather

Latest News

Angelia Randolph charged in TennCare fraud case
Memphis caregiver charged in TennCare fraud case
Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Man photographed in Pelosi’s office chair claims he’s retired Memphis firefighter
Arkansas man photographed in Pelosi’s office rejects plea bargain
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Shelby County District Attorney’s Office implements new witness relocation program