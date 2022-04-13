Neighborhood floods as fire breaks out on Eastern Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A home caught fire as severe weather rolls through Memphis.

Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of the residential fire on Eastern Drive.

The street in front of the scene is flooded and black trash bags can be seen floating down Eastern Drive.

MFD ON SCENE : Working Residential Fire 700Blk Eastern Dr , avoid the area expect delays. — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) April 13, 2022

Action News 5 is on the scene and working to gather more information.

