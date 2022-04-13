Neighborhood floods as fire breaks out on Eastern Drive
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A home caught fire as severe weather rolls through Memphis.
Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of the residential fire on Eastern Drive.
The street in front of the scene is flooded and black trash bags can be seen floating down Eastern Drive.
Action News 5 is on the scene and working to gather more information.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.