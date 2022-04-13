Advertise with Us
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

SEE THE LIST OF EARLY DISMISSALS

All of west Tennessee, north Mississippi and parts of eastern Arkansas are under a moderate risk (4 out of 5). The main threats are tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind are possible with thunderstorms that become severe. A few tornadoes may be strong. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will also be possible.

Be sure to download the First Alert Weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

KEEP TRACK OF WEATHER ALERTS ONLINE

