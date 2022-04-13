Mid-South communities brace for another round of severe weather damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents are bracing for more severe weather Wednesday while some are still recovering from the storms two weeks ago. Here in the Mid-South, Mississippi looked to take the biggest hit.

Many people in Northern Mississippi are expecting to see more downed trees and power lines from the severe storms that will roll in.

All this after 21 tornadoes touched down in the Magnolia state back on March 30, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Multiple homes and businesses across the northern part of the state were impacted by the storms. Two people were injured, and multiple homes and businesses were damaged.

MEMA says Panola County was hit the hardest.

Over the last few weeks, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been on the ground tallying up damage numbers from the storms.

It says most of the reports in Mississippi look to be from the weather on March 22 and March 30 so far.

Emergency leaders want to remind you to pay attention to any watches and warnings issued for your area.

Over in Memphis, Memphis Light, Gas and Water says crews are on standby and ready to respond.

MLGW is monitoring the incoming storms for any potential impacts it may have on the area.

Strong winds could impact trees, causing limbs to fall on power lines leading to power outages. Utility officials with MLGW say it’s important to report outages once they happen. Gale Jones Carson with MLGW says their crews are ready.

“MLGW is working very closely with the weather bureau, a National Weather Service as we do each time that there’s a storm this projected to be coming,” said Jones. “So, as we work with them, we have employees and crews already here ready to hit the ground running.”

You’re asked to call MLGW’s emergency number to report any outages. That number is 901-528-4465.

