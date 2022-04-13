Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis elementary school closed due to gas leak

(Credit: MGN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis elementary school is closed Wednesday due to a gas leak.

Assistant Principal Kimberly Holt with Memphis Scholars South Campus says the Memphis Scholars Florida-Kansas School on Olive Avenue should be set to reopen Thursday morning.

We working to find out where the leak was discovered and if any students or faculty were inside at the time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - Memphis
US files complaint against Methodist in unlawful kickback case involving Memphis clinic
2 juveniles accused of stealing MPD chief’s gun in vehicle burglary arrested
Memphis Police Department
Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer delays traffic on HWY 385 Tuesday morning
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather
(Erik Hersman / CC BY 2.0)
Early voting kicks off in Shelby County amid severe weather threat
Mid-South severe weather
Mid-South communities brace for another round of severe weather damage
Kontji Anthony
5 Star Stories: Kontji’s Love Letter to Memphis