Memphis elementary school closed due to gas leak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis elementary school is closed Wednesday due to a gas leak.

Assistant Principal Kimberly Holt with Memphis Scholars South Campus says the Memphis Scholars Florida-Kansas School on Olive Avenue should be set to reopen Thursday morning.

We working to find out where the leak was discovered and if any students or faculty were inside at the time.

