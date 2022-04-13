Memphis caregiver charged in TennCare fraud case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis caregiver was arrested Tuesday in connection to a 2021 TennCare fraud investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an investigation into 50-year-old Angelia Randolph started in October 2021 after agents received information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services accusing her of leaving a client in a car for several hours while caring for another patient.

Investigators later found that between March 2017 and October 2020, Randolph worked for three different care agencies with overlapping shifts.

TBI says this resulted in fraudulent claims to TennCare where she was paid for the fraudulent time.

Randolph was arrested and booked on a count of TennCare false claims. TBI says she was released on her own recognizance.

