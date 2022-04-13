Memorial scholarship named in honor of late Stax artist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One integral part of the world famous group “The Memphis Horns” was honored today with a scholarship at a special ceremony at the Stax Music Academy.

The school announced a memorial scholarship in honor of saxophonist and Memphis native Andrew Love.

Although many Memphians may not know who Love is, there is no doubt you have likely heard his music.

The Memphis Horns were honored in 2012 with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, only the second instrumental group to do that.

Throughout the many exhibits in the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, believe it or not, a display with a trumpet and saxophone might be one of the most significant.

Saxophonist Andrew Love and trumpet player Wayne Jackson teamed up to perform on more than 150 #1 or Top 10 hits for Stax and other artists.

Everybody wanted that “Memphis Sound”.

“They’re responsible for the success of Stax in a way because Stax never used back up singers and they used those horns sections and they became so famous,” said Soulsville Foundation spokesperson Tim Sampson.

Sampson said, “A lot of Memphians don’t know Love’s name, but they’ve heard of every single song he’s ever played. He’s played on Sweet Caroline, played with Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Joan Baez, James Taylor.”

Tuesday Stax Music Academy students and supporters gathered on the 10 year anniversary of Love’s death.

“His talent was very special, like I said before God gave him that talent he played from his heart, his soul,” said Love’s wife, Willie Love.

Love announced a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving student to cover tuition to attend the school.

“This scholarship is really important because as important to Stax records the horn sound was, it’s equally important to the Stax music academy. We can’t go out and do a full performance without horns,” said Sampson.

Many of the student performances are Stax hits, which means it’s heavy on the horns.

Sampson says this year the school is graduating all of their horn section.

While the scholarship can go to anyone. Love has high hopes the scholarship will attract someone that her husband would definitely approve of.

“One year it will go to a horn player because that’s our desire for a horn player, a saxophone player,” said Love.

Not only can you now apply for the Andrew Love Memorial scholarship, but middle and high school students can also apply to take part in the Stax Summer Music Academy which has been around since the school’s inception.

This is the first time the four week program has been fully in-person since the start of the pandemic.

