Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arkansas man photographed in Pelosi’s office rejects plea bargain

Man photographed in Pelosi’s office chair claims he’s retired Memphis firefighter
Man photographed in Pelosi’s office chair claims he’s retired Memphis firefighter
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Arkansas man photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has rejected a plea deal in his case.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports an attorney for 61-year-old Richard Barnett said during a pretrial hearing via teleconference that Barnett turned down an offer by the government in which he would have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official government proceeding.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - Memphis
US files complaint against Methodist in unlawful kickback case involving Memphis clinic
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
“Bitterly disappointed”: Suspect in Young Dolph’s murder sentenced in prior federal violation
2 juveniles accused of stealing MPD chief’s gun in vehicle burglary arrested
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Shelby County District Attorney’s Office implements new witness relocation program
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather
(Erik Hersman / CC BY 2.0)
Early voting kicks off in Shelby County amid severe weather threat
Memphis elementary school closed Wednesday due to gas leak