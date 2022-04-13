Arkansas man photographed in Pelosi’s office rejects plea bargain

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Arkansas man photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has rejected a plea deal in his case.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports an attorney for 61-year-old Richard Barnett said during a pretrial hearing via teleconference that Barnett turned down an offer by the government in which he would have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official government proceeding.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

