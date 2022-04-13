Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies will play Timberwolves in first round of NBA Playoffs

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Minnesota advances to the NBA Playoffs for only the second time since 2004, beating the LA Clippers Monday night in the play-in game 109-104.

The Timberwolves used a 21-5 run during a 7-minute stretch late in the 4th quarter to take control.

Anthony Edwards leads Minnesota with 30 points.

DeAngelo Russell added 29.

They needed all of that to offset the lack of production from All-Star Center Karl Anthony Towns who had just 11 points before fouling out early in the 4th quarter.

Paul George leads the Clippers with 34 points.

LA will play the winner of the Pelicans Spurs contest in an elimination game Friday.

The Twolves come to Memphis as the 7th seed in the West in the first round of the Playoffs, Game One is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies are the No. 2 Seed in the West.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

