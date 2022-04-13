Advertise with Us
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms this afternoon and evening

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to a threat of severe thunderstorms across the entire Mid-South this afternoon and evening. Severe storms could produce damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. It will also be windy today with wind gusts up to 40 mph. All modes of severe weather are possible.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 90%. High: 79 degrees. Winds: South at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds overnight. 80% before 10 pm. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: South at 15-25 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine will return on Thursday morning and high temperatures will be around 70 degrees. Clouds will gradually build in on Friday, but it will remain dry with highs in the lower 70s. However, showers will move in late Friday night.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature more clouds and high temperatures in the lower 70s. Saturday morning and afternoon may feature a few showers, but Easter Sunday will be dry for most of the day. Rain chances will increase late Sunday night into early Monday morning with a cold front.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will drop to the mid 60s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday. After some rain on Monday morning, it will remain dry through mid-week.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

