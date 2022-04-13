First Alert to severe storms today, cooling trend to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain will continue through the early morning, but most of the area will be dry by 9 am. Some storms this morning could have gusty winds and small hail. However, the main threat for severe storms will be late afternoon into this evening. After morning rain, there will be several dry hours with peeks of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s. Severe storms could produce damaging winds, hail and tornadoes between 3 pm and 10 pm. It will also be windy today with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 90%. High: 79 degrees. Winds: South at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds overnight. 80% before 10 pm. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: South at 15-25 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine will return on Thursday morning and high temperatures will be around 70 degrees. Clouds will gradually build in on Friday, but it will remain dry with highs in the lower 70s. However, showers will move in late Friday night.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature more clouds and high temperatures in the lower 70s. Saturday morning and afternoon may feature a few showers, but Easter Sunday will be dry for most of the day. Rain chances will increase late Sunday night into early Monday morning with a cold front.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will drop to the mid 60s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday. After some rain on Monday morning, it will remain dry through mid-week.

