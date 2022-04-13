Advertise with Us
Early voting kicks off in Shelby County amid severe weather threat

(Erik Hersman / CC BY 2.0)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday marks the first day of early voting in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Election Commission says plans are in place in the event of severe weather.

The commission says there is a place to shelter voters if needed. They also have lanterns available in case of power outages.

The polls open at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Shelby County Election Commission 157 Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis.

