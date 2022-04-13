Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A father in Oklahoma ran over his 2-year-old son, killing him, in a situation police deemed a tragic accident.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.

Investigators said that the family arrived home from the grocery store and parked the truck in front of their home. The mother and the toddler got out of the truck and began walking toward the house.

The father then pulled the truck into the driveway and “felt a bump,” police said. He got out of the truck and found out that the 2-year-old had ran back toward the truck and had been run over with the right rear wheel.

Police said the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and he died overnight.

Police said this is a “tragic situation for everyone involved” and that no charges are being filed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - Memphis
US files complaint against Methodist in unlawful kickback case involving Memphis clinic
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
“Bitterly disappointed”: Suspect in Young Dolph’s murder sentenced in prior federal violation
2 juveniles accused of stealing MPD chief’s gun in vehicle burglary arrested
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal ahead of afternoon severe weather

Latest News

Angelia Randolph charged in TennCare fraud case
Memphis caregiver charged in TennCare fraud case
Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
Man photographed in Pelosi’s office chair claims he’s retired Memphis firefighter
Arkansas man photographed in Pelosi’s office rejects plea bargain
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Shelby County District Attorney’s Office implements new witness relocation program