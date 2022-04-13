“Bitterly disappointed”: Suspect in Young Dolph’s murder sentenced in prior federal violation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge said he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ in Justin Johnson during his violation of supervised release hearing Tuesday.

Judge Mark Norris said Johnson ‘squandered’ the opportunities the court gave him.

Johnson is one of the men charged in the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

When he was arrested in January Johnson was also picked up on a federal warrant for violating his supervised released dealing with a previous weapons charge.

Tuesday he had his hearing for that violation of release.

In court Johnson pleaded guilty to the violations of not being regularly employed, missing mandatory drug screenings and therapy, failing to seek permission before leaving the jurisdiction and being arrested.

The last two violations are in relation to Johnson’s January arrest which resulted in local charges being filed against him in the Young Dolph case.

Johnson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana.

In court, Johnson said he is ready to put the case behind him as he has ‘a lot going on with other charges.’

Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison for the violations.

Johnson and Cornelius Smith are both charged with first degree murder for Young Dolph’s death.

A mural is taking shape in Young Dolph’s home neighborhood of Castalia Heights in Memphis.

Artist Tony Tunstall says it’s not finished yet, but the neighborhood is excited for people to come pay tribute of Memphis’ son near the corner of Castalia and Boyle.

“Everybody is going to start coming through. I like it. The world is going to like it,” resident Maurice Dobbs said.

