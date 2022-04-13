Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2022 Mempho Music Festival lineup released

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempho Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 5th annual event taking place late September.

The lineup starts with headliners like The Black Keys, Wilco and Jason Isbell. Widespread Panic is also performing TWO nights! Other performances include Portugal, The Man, Tank and the Bangas, Fantastic Negrito, Allison Russell, Celisse and MORE!

The festival says this year, they are teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as its charitable partner.

Early bird tickets are already sold out, but not to worry, general admission and VIP tickets are on sale NOW. To see pricing, click here.

The festival is set for September 30 through October 2 at the Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden.

Mempho Music Festival 2022 Lineup
Mempho Music Festival 2022 Lineup(Mempho Music Festival)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

