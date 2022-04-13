10-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old boy is being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after being shot. Memphis Police say a gun and children were left unattended.

The latest update from Memphis Police stated the boy was in critical condition.

Police clarified the boy did not shot himself.

Monday night just after 9:30 Memphis Police responded to the shooting inside an apartment complex in Southeast Memphis where they found the injured 10-year-old boy.

Neighbors called the situation tragic.

“As a mother it’s just really sad and tragic that it had to happen.”

“I feel bad, I mean what’s happening around here.”

Both neighbors say it is important to talk with children about gun safety so incidents like this can be prevented.

“There’s nothing I can do expect teach my kids to be safe, like even my four year old knows like if you see it you don’t touch it, you regard every gun as loaded, you regard everything as unsafe unless you actually understand it or know about it,” said Jessica who lives in the complex.

Since January Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has treated 43 children with gunshot wounds, setting a first quarter record since 2017.

“We know that about 30-40% of our injuries to children are from accidental injuries so these are children that are either shot by themselves, their family members or their friends generally within the home and that is related to a gun that is unsafely stored‚” said Dr. Regan Williams, Trauma Medical Director at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Memphis Police say no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

