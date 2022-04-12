Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Amanda and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the upcoming Community Easter Extravaganza set for Saturday April 16 at 12 p.m. at Hollywood Community Center. Volunteers are needed. Click here for more information.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County
Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game
Safety concerns raised after Beale Street shooting
Family identifies victim in Beale Street deadly shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend shooting on Beale Street
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Shelby Co Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, mayor working to embed trained mental health professionals with first responders
Crime scene tape at a November 2021 Peoria homicide scene
MPD: Shooting critically injuring 10-year-old believed to be accidental
Kontji Anthony on the scene of NBC's legal drama "Bluff City Law" (Source: WMC)
5 Star Stories: Kontji’s Love Letter to Memphis