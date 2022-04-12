Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

An increased potential exists for severe thunderstorms across the entire Mid-South Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has included all of the Mid-South in a Level 4 Risk, which is significant. Widespread severe weather is likely. Storms can be long-lived and intense.

Moderate Risk for the Mid-South (wmc)

THREATS: Tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind all are possible with thunderstorms that become severe. A few tornadoes may be strong. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will also be possible.

TIMING: Thunderstorms will move back into the Mid-South late Tuesday into early Wednesday, but overall, severe weather chances will be low for this initial round. By Wednesday evening, however, a cold front will bring stronger, potentially severe storms. Storms will likely continue in some parts of northeast Mississippi until around midnight. For the afternoon and evening storms, the timeframe will be 3 PM to 11 PM, west to east.

What we're tracking for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 (WMC)

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for portions of the Mid-South in effect from 9 AM to 7 PM Wednesday.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY (WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

