Suspect wanted for attempted armed robbery at Memphis discount store
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police released new surveillance footage Monday of an attempted armed robbery in southeast Shelby County.
On Friday, a man brought a gun into the Kirby Discount store on Kirby Parkway around 5:15 p.m. and tried to rob the place before firing at the people inside and running off.
Police say the suspect is between 18 and 20 years old -- around 5′6 and weighs about 170 pounds.
You can call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 901-528-CASH to leave an anonymous tip regarding this case.
