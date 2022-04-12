Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Suspect wanted for attempted armed robbery at Memphis discount store

Armed robbery at Kirby Discount store
Armed robbery at Kirby Discount store(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police released new surveillance footage Monday of an attempted armed robbery in southeast Shelby County.

On Friday, a man brought a gun into the Kirby Discount store on Kirby Parkway around 5:15 p.m. and tried to rob the place before firing at the people inside and running off.

Police say the suspect is between 18 and 20 years old -- around 5′6 and weighs about 170 pounds.

You can call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 901-528-CASH to leave an anonymous tip regarding this case.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, April 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County
Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game
Safety concerns raised after Beale Street shooting
Family identifies victim in Beale Street deadly shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend shooting on Beale Street
Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, April 12, 2022
First Alert to more severe storms on Wednesday

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer delays traffic on HWY 385
Memphis Restaurant Workers United protest after Starbucks fires Poplar/Highland store employees
Top labor agency stands behind “Memphis 7″
Safety concerns raised after Beale Street shooting
Family identifies victim in Beale Street deadly shooting
A Shelby County judge ruled Monday that three groups lacked sufficient evidence to support...
Judge halts lawsuit against Shelby County Election Commission