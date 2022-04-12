Suspect wanted for attempted armed robbery at Memphis discount store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police released new surveillance footage Monday of an attempted armed robbery in southeast Shelby County.

On Friday, a man brought a gun into the Kirby Discount store on Kirby Parkway around 5:15 p.m. and tried to rob the place before firing at the people inside and running off.

Police say the suspect is between 18 and 20 years old -- around 5′6 and weighs about 170 pounds.

You can call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 901-528-CASH to leave an anonymous tip regarding this case.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.