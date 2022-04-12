Advertise with Us
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, mayor working to embed trained mental health professionals with first responders

Shelby Co Sheriff's Office
Shelby Co Sheriff's Office(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the sheriff’s office plan to place trained mental health professionals in the field with first responders.

Deputies will have the ability to work alongside mental health professionals in hopes to divert community members experiencing a mental health crisis from the criminal justice system to the health care they need.

The county says on Monday, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution that authorizes Shelby County Community Services to contract with Alliance Healthcare Services which will staff and oversee the mental health professionals.

