Severe storms possible tonight and again Wednesday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain windy through sunset with temperatures falling from the low 80s into the 70s. An isolated shower is possible. Winds will gust to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe with wind or hail. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds: South at 15-30 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEDNESDAY: Morning storms will give way to a break in the middle of the day with afternoon and evening storms where we could see the greatest threat for severe weather. Damaging wind and hail is the main threat, but tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 with wind gusts to 40 mph ahead of the storms.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cooler with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine will return for Thursday with high temperatures around 70 degrees and lows in the upper 40s. Clouds will gradually build in on Friday, but it will remain dry with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

WEEKEND: Expect more clouds with highs in the lower 70s. There could be a few showers for Easter egg hunts on Saturday. Looks like a lower chance on Sunday right now.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.