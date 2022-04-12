Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Family identifies victim in Beale Street deadly shooting

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members confirm to Action News 5 that Taquan Smith was shot and killed on Beale Street early Sunday morning.

Smith was one of three people shot during an altercation outside The Green Room, an incident that has sparked conversation about security on one of the country’s most iconic tourist destinations.

Investigators spent Monday piecing together what led up to this weekend’s deadly shooting.

Police say two rival groups opened fire in the presence of officers, killing Smith and injuring two others.

A Memphis police officer, who was sitting in his patrol car outside the club was caught in the crossfire.

His cruiser and his body-worn camera were struck by bullets.

“When you feel like individuals aren’t even scared of the police that’s when you know we’re at a point of where we have to take on serious intervention in order to stop the gun violence in our city,” said Tennessee State Senator London Lamar.

Questions remain as to how guns got onto Beale and whether increased security would have prevented the gunfire.

“They had been wanding, we don’t know if they were wanding at the time,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Downtown Memphis Commission officials say security officers on Beale Street this past weekend were checking ID’s and wanding visitors. They said security on the street is seasonal from April through September.

Mayor Strickland added his administration is in discussions with Memphis Police and the Downtown Memphis Commission about safety plans considering thousands of basketball fans will flock to Beale Street again this upcoming weekend for the NBA playoffs.

“Should the bars really be open at 2 and 3 o’clock in the morning? I think that ought to be put on the table and Beale Street Bucks. I’ve always been a fan of that, whenever we’ve had Beale Street Bucks we’ve never had any problems, so all those issues should be on the table, but whatever it is, is it’s going to be safe this weekend when the Grizzlies have their first playoff game,” said Strickland.

Mayor Strickland said he does not think the presence of more officers on Beale is the answer.

Jerred Price with the Downtown Neighborhood Association agrees.

“More police officers isn’t the answer, this is about implementing crowd control, implementing that policy year round, implementing gun wanding and security check points all year round, and then also changing our communities and tackling poverty and education,” said Price.

Action News 5′s Briseida Holguin reached out to MPD for additional information regarding the early Sunday morning shooting, they declined doing an interview.

We know MPD met with the Downtown Memphis Commission to discuss the shooting.

They to declined our request for an interview.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

