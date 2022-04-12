Rain & storms again tonight: strong to severe storms likely Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lots of sun to start the day but as we get into the late afternoon more clouds will build in. Despite the increase in clouds later today a strong southerly wind will allow temperatures to warm around 80 degrees this afternoon. More rain and thunderstorms will arrive late tonight into tomorrow morning, but Wednesday afternoon and evening will be the timeframe where we could see the greatest threat for severe weather.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds in the afternoon. 20%. High: 81 degrees. Winds: South at 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and storms. 80%. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Winds: South at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms early with a dry period in the afternoon. Rain and storms will fire up again after 3PM through Wednesday night. Some storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes will be possible. Highs will be near 80 and lows near 50 degrees with southerly winds at 15-20 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine will return for Thursday and high temperatures will be around 70 degrees and lows will fall into the upper 40s. Clouds will gradually build in on Friday, but it will remain dry with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature more clouds and High temperatures in the lower 70s. There could be a few showers for Easter egg hunts on Saturday and Sunday, but there’s not much consistency with timing right now. Right now, Saturday looks like the drier day though, rain chances will increase late Sunday night into early Monday morning with a cold front.

