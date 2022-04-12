Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer delays traffic on HWY 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drivers who usually use Highway 385 will experience delays this morning.
Shortly after 3 AM, a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer closed down traffic in both directions near Hacks Cross and Winchester Road.
Shortly before 7 AM, westbound lanes opened back up to traffic. The eastbound lanes remain closed.
Memphis Fire Department tells us there’s a tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says there are no reported critical injuries.
Drivers traveling eastbound Poplar, Winchester, or Shelby Drive as alternate routes.
