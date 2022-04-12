Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer delays traffic on HWY 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drivers who usually use Highway 385 will experience delays this morning.

Shortly after 3 AM, a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer closed down traffic in both directions near Hacks Cross and Winchester Road.

Shortly before 7 AM, westbound lanes opened back up to traffic. The eastbound lanes remain closed.

WB Lanes of Bill Morris Pkwy are now open as we head into the 7 AM hour pic.twitter.com/cT22DVQl28 — Erin Thomas (@ErinThomasWx) April 12, 2022

Memphis Fire Department tells us there’s a tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says there are no reported critical injuries.

Drivers traveling eastbound Poplar, Winchester, or Shelby Drive as alternate routes.

6 AM - Hwy 385 is still CLOSED in both directions due a multi-vehicle crash.



Drivers can use Shelby Dr, Winchester, or Poplar as alternature routes this morning. pic.twitter.com/QsrmREUK5I — Erin Thomas (@ErinThomasWx) April 12, 2022

