Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer delays traffic on HWY 385

By Action News 5 Staff and Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drivers who usually use Highway 385 will experience delays this morning.

Shortly after 3 AM, a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer closed down traffic in both directions near Hacks Cross and Winchester Road.

Shortly before 7 AM, westbound lanes opened back up to traffic. The eastbound lanes remain closed.

Memphis Fire Department tells us there’s a tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says there are no reported critical injuries.

Drivers traveling eastbound Poplar, Winchester, or Shelby Drive as alternate routes.

