MPD: Shooting critically injuring 10-year-old believed to be accidental

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting that left a 10-year-old boy critically injured Monday night is believed to be accidental.

Memphis police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Cambridge Station Drive near South Mendenhall Road around 9:30 p.m. where they found the boy suffering a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the gun was left unattended while children were in the residence. It is unclear how many children were inside and how the shot was fired.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will have more information on the shooting on Action News 5 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.