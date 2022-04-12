Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MPD: Shooting critically injuring 10-year-old believed to be accidental

Crime scene tape at a November 2021 Peoria homicide scene
Crime scene tape at a November 2021 Peoria homicide scene(25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting that left a 10-year-old boy critically injured Monday night is believed to be accidental.

Memphis police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Cambridge Station Drive near South Mendenhall Road around 9:30 p.m. where they found the boy suffering a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the gun was left unattended while children were in the residence. It is unclear how many children were inside and how the shot was fired.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will have more information on the shooting on Action News 5 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County
Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game
Safety concerns raised after Beale Street shooting
Family identifies victim in Beale Street deadly shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend shooting on Beale Street
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms

Latest News

Shelby Co Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, mayor working to embed trained mental health professionals with first responders
Kontji Anthony on the scene of NBC's legal drama "Bluff City Law" (Source: WMC)
5 Star Stories: Kontji’s Love Letter to Memphis
2 juveniles accused of stealing MPD chief’s gun in vehicle burglary arrested
Memphis Police Department
Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer delays traffic on HWY 385 Tuesday morning