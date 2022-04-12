Grizzlies’ Konchar gets first triple-double

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies closed out the regular season with a loss to the Celtics, but did get a big boost from the play of John Konchar, who slid into a starting role with the Grizzlies resting everybody.

Konchar came up with the first triple-double of his NBA career -- 17 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds, including 11 boards in the second half. He’s also the only player in the last ten seasons to collect a triple-double while averaging fewer than five points per game.

As usual, with this team, celebrations for one are celebrations for all.

“Jitty, getting a triple-double - how cool is that?” said Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. “His teammates were egging him on. He even was like, ‘Oh, I’m only two away?’ for his teammates to kind of rally for him is pretty special. But that’s what this group is, and obviously, we’re going to need more of that going forward.”

“Yeah, I mean everybody celebrates for each other. It’s awesome,” said Konchar. “We’ve had a great chemistry going all throughout the season. We just stay together, through the highs, through the lows. From the beginning of the season, I mean we started 9-and-10, I think. There were some lows but never get too high, never get too low. Kind of just play together hard and just have fun.”

Konchar and the Grizzlies are back to practice Tuesday. The first playoff game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at FedExForum.

