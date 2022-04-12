Grizz await playoff opponent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second season for the NBA begins this week with the playoff set to get underway. For the Memphis Grizzlies, the action actually begins Tuesday night with a watch party for the Play-In tournament.

That’s when the Griz find out which team they’ll play against when the main draw starts this weekend. It’ll be either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the LA Clippers.

The Twolves will host as the 7th seed.

The Clippers are No. 8 in the west but have All-Star Paul George is back in the lineup.

Minnesota split the regular-season series with Memphis.

The Grizzlies swept the Clippers, winning all four meetings -- two at home, two away.

