Drying out today, but more storms arrive on Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible early this morning, but most of the area will start drying out around 9 am. We may see a few peeks of sunshine around lunchtime, but it will remain mostly cloudy today. High temperatures will climb up to around 80 degrees and it will be windy with south gusts up to 30 mph. More rain will arrive late tonight and thunderstorms will continue through early tomorrow morning. Some storms could have damaging winds and large hail overnight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 81 degrees. Winds: South at 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Winds: South at 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: After morning rain on Wednesday, we will dry out for several hours in the afternoon. This will allow the atmosphere to recover, so instability will quickly rise. Storms will start to redevelop between 3 and 4 pm. Severe weather will be possible through late Wednesday night. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will be possible. Sunshine will return for Thursday and high temperatures will be around 70 degrees. Clouds will gradually build in on Friday, but it will remain dry with highs in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature more clouds and High temperatures in the lower 70s. There could be a few showers for Easter egg hunts on Saturday and Sunday, but there’s not much consistency with timing right now. Right now, Saturday looks like the drier day though. rain chances will increase late Sunday night into early Monday morning with a cold front.

