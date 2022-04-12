DMC brings back security measures following Beale Street deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following a deadly triple shooting on Beale Street this weekend, the Downtown Memphis Commission announced Tuesday they are reinstating several security measures starting this weekend.

Action News 5 spoke with Downtown Memphis Commission’s president, Paul Young, who says the DMC is taking steps to address the recent violence downtown.

Starting this weekend, the DMC says they will be reinstating a 5-dollar security fee. They will also be extending the hours for wanding with hand-held metal detectors and checking for identification from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

DMC says they are looking to increase street lighting in the future but it will take a few weeks to get it updated.

On Monday, family members confirmed to Action News 5 that Taquan Smith was one of the victims shot and killed on Beale Street early Sunday morning.

Memphis police say no arrests have been made and it’s an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.