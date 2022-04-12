Advertise with Us
Bottom Line: What to buy in April 2022

By Consumer Reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Whether you’re grilling those first burgers of the season or mowing the spring grass, after months of being cooped up inside many of us are looking forward to spending a lot more time outdoors this month. Consumer Reports found some big discounts on top-rated products to get you ready for April.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them. Here are the ones to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

In April there are lots of springtime deals, especially for outdoor equipment like lawn mowers, chainsaws, and leaf blowers. As people are getting ready for the warmer seasons, retailers tend to start dropping prices.

First, get your cook on with a new grill. The Dyna-Glo Barrel-Style Charcoal Grill is now on sale for $279 at Walmart. CR says it’s an overall excellent performer and scored high in tests for cooking evenness at high and low temperatures.

And if you prefer gas for your grill, the midsized Weber Genesis Grill is now $749 at Lowe’s.

Next, if you’re looking to upgrade your vacuum, now is the time to find deals on this household staple. We tend to see a lot of sales on vacuums in April as people start thinking about spring cleaning. You’ll see discounts on handhelds, canisters, uprights, stick vacuums, and robot vacs.

The corded Shark Vertex Ultralight vacuum cleaner is now $249 at Amazon and Best Buy. CR says it aced the tests for cleaning carpets, bare floors, and pet hair.

Don’t forget about keeping it sharp outside of your home as well. The Ryobi battery-powered lawn mower is on sale for $516 at Home Depot.

And finally, it’s good to tackle those big outdoor jobs. The Ego Power+ battery-powered chainsaw is now on sale for $369 at Amazon.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

