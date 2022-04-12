Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Beating inflation at the supermarket

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Americans spend an average of $5,174 a year, or roughly $431 a month, on groceries. And that number is now skyrocketing!

According to the consumer price index, food prices rose 7% from January 2021 to January 2022. That’s the largest 12-month increase in 40 years.

Timing is everything. If you shop late in the day, you can find discounts on perishable items such as bread, produce and meat. It’s also cheaper to buy in bulk. For instance, russet potatoes were $0.99 per pound and $3.49 for a five-pound bag.

That’s a $1.46 savings.

Buying pre-washed bagged greens is always more expensive and they’re not always 100% clean. And the same goes for grating your own cheddar cheese. Do the muscle work and save money. Also, look at the lower shelves. More expensive products are at eye level or higher.

Don’t skip the freezer section. Vegetables and produce are flash-frozen at peak ripeness, ensuring optimal nutrients when they’re defrosted. Studies show that fresh produce loses nutrient value after sitting on a store or refrigerator shelf for just a few days.

Also, shopping online helps you stick to your list and not deviate or impulse shop.

One last tip-- shop alone. When you shop with kids or significant others you’re more likely to be coaxed into buying stuff you don’t actually need. Go it alone and stick to buying what you know you need without peer pressure.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Bob Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County
Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game
Safety concerns raised after Beale Street shooting
Family identifies victim in Beale Street deadly shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend shooting on Beale Street
Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, April 12, 2022
First Alert to more severe storms on Wednesday

Latest News

‘You help parents like me who don’t know‘ | 6-year-old girl thrives with treatments at St. Jude
6-year-old thrives with St. Jude treatments: ‘She wants to help kids like her’
Hyundai Hope On Wheels Nonprofit a Driving Force in the Fight Against Childhood Cancer
Hyundai Hope On Wheels works to fight against childhood cancer
Hyundai Hope On Wheels works to fight against childhood cancer
Best Life
Best Life: What you need to know about taxes during COVID-19