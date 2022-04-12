2 juveniles accused of stealing MPD chief’s gun in vehicle burglary arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teens are facing charges in connection to the theft of Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis’ gun.

Back in February, Davis was out shopping with her husband on Germantown Parkway when they returned to their vehicle to find it had been broken into and her secondary duty weapon was stolen.

Now two 17-year-old males are charged in the incident.

One teen is charged with two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, attempted theft of property--motor vehicle $10,000-$60,000, theft of property--handgun $1,000-$2,500, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The second teen is charged with two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, the of property $10,000-$60,000, theft of property--motor vehicle $10,000-$60,000 and theft of property--handgun $1,000-$2,500.

Davis’ handgun was in a locked removable lockbox under the car seat, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police say a backpack containing cigars, computer connectors and prescription medication was also stolen.

Davis’ gun has yet to be found, MPD reports.

Earlier this month, Davis’ new home was also burglarized. No arrests have been made in that investigation.

