Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County

Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old(Marion Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - An 8-year-old child is dead and a woman is facing time behind bars in connection to the shooting death.

Marion Police Department says the 8-year-old victim was shot in the area of Sherwood Cove and Hickory Street around 6 p.m. Sunday. The child was rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis where the victim was pronounced deceased.

Investigators were able to identify 24-year-old Shanterria Montgomery as the suspect after talking with people in the area.

Police say the incident was caused after individuals came to the area with “splatterball” guns. It then escalated to gunfire ultimately striking the 8-year-old.

She is charged with first-degree murder, terroristic act and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend shooting on Beale Street
One shot, in critical condition
One shot, in critical condition
Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game
Anti-crime panels discuss root causes of violence in Memphis
Anti-crime panels discuss root causes of violence in Memphis
2 years after start of pandemic, Memphis restaurant owners say they are still struggling to...
2 years after start of pandemic, Memphis restaurant owners say they are still struggling to fill jobs

Latest News

Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend shooting on Beale Street
Green Room shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend shooting on Beale Street
Despite a season finale loss to the Celtics, excitement for Memphis fans has never been higher...
Despite loss, Grizzlies fans excited for potential playoff run
Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game