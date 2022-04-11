Week of celebration begins ahead of Grizzlies’ postseason run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regular season games are officially over for the Grizz. While they lost to the Celtics Sunday night, the Grizz closed out the memorable season, with 56 wins, tied for the most in franchise history.

As the Grizzlies prepare for postseason games, fans are kicking off a week of celebrations in the Bluff City.

The fan-friendly, Grizzlies-themed events start Monday with Light Up Memphis. The Grizzlies are asking the community to light up the city blue and gold.

As the team enters the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the NBA Western Conference, fans say there’s a new level of excitement for what’s to come in the playoffs. For some lifelong Grizzlies fans, the success is somewhat sweeter after prior seasons.

“Even in the lowest of low, we’ve always been faithful,” said Grizz fan, Caleb Pittman. “The highest of highs, we’re always going to be faithful. That’s just how the Memphis Grizzlies go.”

As the celebrations begin, fans will also have the opportunity to pick up some playoff swag on Wednesday and Thursday.

Playoff swag pick-up locations:

Wednesday, April 13 Highway 64 and Germantown Parkway 7-9 a.m. Poplar at Highland 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. AutoZone Park, Corner of Union and BB King 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, April 14 Union at McLean 7-9 a.m. Court Square Food Truck 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Memphis Zoo at 2000 Prentiss Place 4-6 p.m.



All of this week’s celebrations lead to Grizz Day with a Plaza Party on Friday. There will be food trucks, music, giveaways and more. That’s happening at the FedExForum from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

